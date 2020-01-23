Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.