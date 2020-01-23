Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,209 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE:CIM opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.55. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.