Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,033 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.88.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

