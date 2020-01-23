Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

