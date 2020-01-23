Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

