Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

