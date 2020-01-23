Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6,305.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $256.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

