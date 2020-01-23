Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 554,147 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $13,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

NYSE AOS opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

