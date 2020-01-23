Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

