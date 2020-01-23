North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 4.00

Press coverage about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA stock opened at C$15.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.01. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

