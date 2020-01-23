NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 25,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,904 put options.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

