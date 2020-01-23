Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s previous close.

NUAN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 612.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 670,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

