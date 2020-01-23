NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NuCana stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NuCana by 134,310.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 608,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $3,620,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

