Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE:NUE opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

