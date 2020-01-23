One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.