Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Online Blockchain PLC (LON:OBC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 20901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $736,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.63.

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (7.69) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter.

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

