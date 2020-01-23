Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh Sells 5,945 Shares

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.