Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.73, 7,324,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 3,907,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,287,262 shares of company stock worth $6,414,979. 42.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Opko Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

