Oppenheimer Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHCG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHCG stock opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

