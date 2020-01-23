Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

