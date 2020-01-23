Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 458.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 70.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

