Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney Buys 1,640 Shares

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 54.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

