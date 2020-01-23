Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plexus by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $310,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

