PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Director Charles E. Bunch Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.26 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

