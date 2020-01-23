PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $794.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.37 million to $800.30 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

