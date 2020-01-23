Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

DTIL stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

