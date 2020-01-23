Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $49.06. Progress Software shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 49,029 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

