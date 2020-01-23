Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.67-3.75 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

Prologis stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

