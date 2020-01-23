Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 21120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million and a PE ratio of -64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

