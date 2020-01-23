Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.25

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €77.25 ($89.83) and last traded at €77.15 ($89.71), with a volume of 133022 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.40 ($88.84).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €70.09 and its 200-day moving average is €67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

