Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Up 0.7%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.80, 2,116,878 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,460,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 223,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 174.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

