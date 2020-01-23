Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

NYSE EQT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,153.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,606.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 1,023,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 991,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

