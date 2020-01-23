Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 270.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

