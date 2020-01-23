Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.50 million.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.54. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.69 million and a P/E ratio of -121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

