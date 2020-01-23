Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Packaging Corp Of America Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

PKG opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

