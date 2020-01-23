Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Decreased by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

