Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aphria in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aphria by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Aphria by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aphria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.