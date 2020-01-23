Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

WOR stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,073,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

