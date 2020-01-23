Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE NS opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 126.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

