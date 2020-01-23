Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted by KeyCorp

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Baidu by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

