Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.