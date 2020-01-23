Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $470.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.