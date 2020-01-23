QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,571,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QAD by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

