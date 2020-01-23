QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

QCR stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

