Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,177.82.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $674.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 114.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 469.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

