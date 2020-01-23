Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.