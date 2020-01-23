Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.46. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RARX. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

