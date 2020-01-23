Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

