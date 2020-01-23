Raymond James Weighs in on Timbercreek Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.57 million.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.30 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.72. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$9.16 and a 52-week high of C$10.18.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

