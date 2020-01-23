Recordati SpA Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recordati in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Recordati has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

